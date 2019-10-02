Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:30 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kiesgen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mary Kiesgen


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Mary Kiesgen Obituary
Formerly of Chicago. (nee Quinn). Found peace on on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the age of 68 years. Beloved wife of the late Kim Kiesgen. Loving mother of Kyle (Angela), Kristopher (Shannon) and Kevin (Amy) Kiesgen and Kathryn (Corey) McConnell. Loving grandmother to Kallan Kiesgen and Hailey, Kennedy and Conner Kiesgen; Kaden and Kamren Kiesgen and Liam and Emma McConnell. Dear sister of brother-in-law to Mary Jo (Robert) Smith, the late William (Barbara) Quinn, Kevin Quinn, Barbara (Michael) Brennan, Caren (Thomas) Bazarek, and Patricia (Richard) Olson. Dear sister-in-law of Robbin (Robert) Holder, and Kelly (Shawn) Timmerman, Kurt Kiesgen and Kenneth Kiesgen. Kathy is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents William and Mary Quinn.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 5 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 3:00 PM, until time of Memorial Service at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice appreciated.

To receive this obit/directions text

1858787 to 414-301-6422
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now