Kathleen Mary "Kathy" Krennrich
Kathy 59, lifelong resident of Niles passed away November 24th. She is preceded in death by her devoted parents Robert & Margaret. Loving husband Alphonso Furlan. She is survived by her siblings Michael and Teresa(Tom). Children Jessica(Matt) & Samantha. Caring Grandmother to Daniel James, Braeden, Traver, Tara and Jaxon. Dear friend to Ralf and Dave. She will be greatly missed by her Aunt Helen, Uncle Otto, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial services will be held at St. John Brebeuf 8305 N Harlem Niles, IL 60714 Saturday December 5th at 10am. Or Zoom meeting 83258300587 passcode yh6qut.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf
