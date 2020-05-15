Kathleen Mary Shallbetter
Kathleen Mary Shallbetter nee Lynch, 57, born into eternity on May 10th, 2020; loving wife of Dennis Shallbetter, step-mother of Erin and Jessica, loving daughter of James and Sandra Lynch, dear sister of James Lynch Jr, Terri (Leo) Back, Phillip (Caryn) Lynch, Nancy (Kevin) Cronin, Maureen (Bill) Hunt, Gary (Phyllis) Mills and the late Stephen Lynch. She was an adoring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Interment Private at this time. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Interment
May 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
