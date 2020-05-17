Kathleen Mary Somogyi (nee Finnerty), mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend to so many, has passed peacefully at her home in Libertyville, Illinois on May 8, 2020. Kathleen is survived by her three loving children Lisa, Steve and Matthew. She often remarked at her good fortune in the in-law department with the addition of Molly Byrum and Filip Malyszko to her family. Her greatest joy was watching her grandsons Trent, Oliver, and William come into this world. Kathy was married twice, first to her high school sweetheart and father to her three children Frank Somogyi, who died in 1985. Her second husband, and star stepfather to the kids, was Terrance Kaye who passed in 2015. Kathy will be remembered always for her charm, sarcastic sense of humor and grace through so many of life's challenges. A caring friend, a loving mother & always effervescent grandmother. We will fondly remember her loving smile. Rest In Peace, sweet Kathleen....





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store