Kathleen Mary Somogyi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Mary Somogyi (nee Finnerty), mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend to so many, has passed peacefully at her home in Libertyville, Illinois on May 8, 2020. Kathleen is survived by her three loving children Lisa, Steve and Matthew. She often remarked at her good fortune in the in-law department with the addition of Molly Byrum and Filip Malyszko to her family. Her greatest joy was watching her grandsons Trent, Oliver, and William come into this world. Kathy was married twice, first to her high school sweetheart and father to her three children Frank Somogyi, who died in 1985. Her second husband, and star stepfather to the kids, was Terrance Kaye who passed in 2015. Kathy will be remembered always for her charm, sarcastic sense of humor and grace through so many of life's challenges. A caring friend, a loving mother & always effervescent grandmother. We will fondly remember her loving smile. Rest In Peace, sweet Kathleen....


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
Always a smile and great laugh, fellow alumni from Dominican High School. Such sad news... Sending prayers of love and support for her family. Im so glad we got to visit at our 50th Reunion!
Pamela
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved