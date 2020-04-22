Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kathleen Mary "Bobba" Sullivan, nee Smith, 95, died peacefully in New York City on April 6, 2020. Loving wife of the late Daniel for 67 years; devoted mother of Katie (Michael) Flanagan, Dan (Patty), Jim (Karen), Molly (Mike) Riley, Marita and Maggie; caring grandmother of Michael, Timothy, Patrick, Molly Rose, Kathleen, Daniel, Kevin, Marianne, Mike, Renee, Cole, Elizabeth and Nina; fond sister of Ann (Jim) Geraghty, Joan (Pat) Costello and the late Doda (Bill) Sherlock and James (Elsa) Smith; loyal sister-in-law of William (Margot), the late Kathleen (Jack) Searle, Sheila (Bill) Cronin, Kevin, Marita and Angela; proud great-grandmother to fourteen; fun-loving aunt and cousin to many. Kathleen was a graduate of Sienna High School, St. Xavier University and Loyola University School of Social Work. At the start of her career, Kathleen worked at Travelers Aid Society; she then worked as a school social worker in the Glenview Public Schools for 29 years. She was a resident of Deerfield and member of Holy Cross Church since 1952. Funeral services will be private at this time; she will be buried at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607. For information, please contact Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 Cermak Rd, Forest Park, IL 60130.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
