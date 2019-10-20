Home

Coglianese Funeral Home - Burr Ridge
7508 S. County Line Road
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
(630) 654-8484
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Coglianese Funeral Home - Burr Ridge
7508 S. County Line Road
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Coglianese Funeral Home - Burr Ridge
7508 S. County Line Road
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
Kathleen McKenna Obituary
Kathleen McKenna nee Bergin beloved wife of the late George J. McKenna. Loving mother of George (Margaret) and Brian (Kristine). Devoted grandmother of Kevin, Madeline, Megan, and Jordan. Dear sister of Rodrick (Patricia) Bergin, Mary Bergin and the late William Bergin.

Visitation Thursday 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Coglianese Funeral Home 7508 S. County Line Road (one block South of I55/Stevenson) Burr Ridge. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 AM at Funeral Home. Interment Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. Family and Friends will meet at Gate House. 630-654-8484 or www.coglianese.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
