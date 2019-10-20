|
Kathleen McKenna nee Bergin beloved wife of the late George J. McKenna. Loving mother of George (Margaret) and Brian (Kristine). Devoted grandmother of Kevin, Madeline, Megan, and Jordan. Dear sister of Rodrick (Patricia) Bergin, Mary Bergin and the late William Bergin.
Visitation Thursday 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Coglianese Funeral Home 7508 S. County Line Road (one block South of I55/Stevenson) Burr Ridge. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 AM at Funeral Home. Interment Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. Family and Friends will meet at Gate House. 630-654-8484 or www.coglianese.com
