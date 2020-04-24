Home

Kathleen "Kathy" Mest, beloved wife of Carmon, passed away peacefully April 20, 2020. She was a loving sister of Michaleen Safka, dear step-mother of Lisa (Jim) Herbert and Lesli (Dr. Steve) Beck. Cherished grandmother of Greyson, Madeline, and Gianna. Fond cousin of many and friend to those whose path she crossed. Burial to be private. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Arrangements by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2020
