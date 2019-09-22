Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Unitarian Church of Evanston
1330 Ridge Ave.
Evanston, IL
1951 - 2019
Kathleen Miller Obituary
Chicago civil-liberties and civil-rights advocate Kathy Miller died at her Evanston home September 9 of natural causes. She was former associate director of the ACLU of Illinois, she was 68.



She is survived by her life partner Robert Ryan, sons Matt and Jeff Blake, granddaughter Margaret, sister Patricia Miller, and brothers Michael and Mark Miller.

A memorial celebration will be September 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church of Evanston, 1330 Ridge Ave. Evanston, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
