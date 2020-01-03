|
Kathleen Miller (Zahorik) passed away at home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born on November 20, 1956 at St. Francis hospital in Evanston, IL. She attended Deerfield High School and graduated from Seton Hall with a degree in education. Her children were the center of her world and she cherished her role as 'GG' to her three grandchildren. She had just returned from fulfilling a life-long dream of visiting Italy with her family. Her life was full of travel, spending time with a fierce group of friends, and weekends in Lake Geneva. She was a devoted volunteer at the Reading Power program, where she improved the literacy of her North Chicago kindergarteners. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joni Zahorik, and her mother, Mariyln Zahorik (Baer). She leaves behind her children Lauren and Ben Anderson, Max Miller, and Mike and Katie Miller from her marriage to Kirk Miller, and three grandchildren Pearl, Marshall and Alice Anderson. She is remembered by her father Robert Zahorik, brother Bob and Amy Zahorik, and six nieces and nephews: Mike Zahorik, Megan Zahorik, Sammy Zahorik, Chris Horvath, Andy Horvath and Rachel Horvath. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5th from 1:00pm-5:00pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 6th at 11:00am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Ln, Deerfield, IL 60015. A luncheon will follow immediately after mass; the internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Kathy's favorite organizations: Reading Power https://www.readingpowerinc.org/donate.html or Misericordia https://www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/. For info or directions, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspald ingfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020