Kathleen (nee Murphy) Neville, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at home with her loving family at her side.



Loving wife of the late John Neville; beloved mother to Elizabeth Neville, the late John (Marcia) Neville, Mary (Lou) Suffern, Kate (Jack) Kennedy, Patrick (Nita) Neville, Brain (Janean) Neville, the late Eileen Neville, Rita (Carl) McDermott, James Neville, and Teresa Neville; proud grandmother of 14; cherished sister to Patricia Hughes and Betty Roberts; and Aunt Kathleen to many nieces and nephews. Into your hands, Lord, we commend her spirit.



Private family services will be conducted and a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. She will be laid to in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.





