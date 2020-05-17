(nee Nugent). Age 78. Beloved wife of Michael J. O'Connor. Devoted mother Bill O'Connor, and Colleen O'Connor. Loving sister of Mary Ellen (late Edward) Koenig, Susan Nugent, and Terry (Kathy) Nugent. Cherished sister-in-law of Eileen O'Connor. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment private at this time. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Kathleen's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.