|
|
Kathleen P Hartman, nee Winn, 67, of Poynette, WI, formerly of Edison Park. Passed away on December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of James H Hartman. Loving daughter of the late Mary Jane and Olin Winn. Graduate of Marywood Academy in 1970. Employee of World Com and Centel of Illinois, Park Ridge. A Memorial visitation will be held, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 2:00 PM until time of Prayer Service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80602 appreciated. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019