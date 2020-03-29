|
|
Age 61, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was a graduate of Little Flower High School, Class of 1976. She worked for the Chicago Tribune for many years and later at Binswanger commercial real estate. She loved the outdoors and was a member of the Aqua Adventurers. She will be remembered for her love of life and adventure, but more importantly of her family, friends and her cats. She is survived by her brother James (Jane), niece Jennifer, nephews James, Andrew (Krystal), Alexander (Samantha), Brendan, Kevin, and her cat Kaper. Services will be held at a later date.
