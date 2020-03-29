Home

Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Kathleen Patricia Rigney

Kathleen Patricia Rigney Obituary
Age 61, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was a graduate of Little Flower High School, Class of 1976. She worked for the Chicago Tribune for many years and later at Binswanger commercial real estate. She loved the outdoors and was a member of the Aqua Adventurers. She will be remembered for her love of life and adventure, but more importantly of her family, friends and her cats. She is survived by her brother James (Jane), niece Jennifer, nephews James, Andrew (Krystal), Alexander (Samantha), Brendan, Kevin, and her cat Kaper. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
