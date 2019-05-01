|
|
Kathleen "Kay" (nee Keany) Petty. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Cookie" Petty; loving mother of Diane (Frank) Pollina and Joey Petty; cherished grandmother of Anthony, Kaitlin (Doug Masek) and Kyle; fond sister of Martin (Sandy) Keany, Eugene (Teresa) Keany, late Rosie (late Gene) Beyak and late Michael (Candy) Keany; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sat., May 4, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM at The Orchard Evangelical Free Church, 1330 N. Douglas Ave, Arlington Hts, IL 60004. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Special Olympics Illinois, 605 E. Willow St., Normal, IL 61761. Funeral info. & condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019