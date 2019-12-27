|
|
Kathleen (Kate) Sue Jesko, age 75, passed away peacefully December 22nd, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born January 9th, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to Paul and Anna Jesko. Kate completed her license as a Social Worker and dedicated her life to caring for others. She spent almost 30 years working at SHORE Community Services supporting individuals with developmental disabilities until her retirement in 2011. As a young woman and a free spirit, Kate spent time traveling through Europe and the United States. She was especially fond of the English Heritage and loved reading and collecting dolls and other memorabilia of the Tudor period of English kings and queens. Kate's purpose in life was always focused on caring for her family and community. She served as their moral compass through both the best of times and worst. Her mind was rarely still and she was always thinking of ways to make the life of other's easier and happier. Kate's expression of virtue, love, responsibility and balance may best be showcased through her favorite bird, the cardinal. Rest In Peace Kate. Until we meet again. Kate is survived by her sons Jason and Erik, her daughters-in-law, Kristin and Taryn, her grandchildren, Hunter, Brandon, and Gillian, as well as her brothers, Robert and Alan, and her sister-in-law, Jan. Family & friends will be received for a Memorial Service on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at Unity Temple, 875 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL. 60301. The service gathering lasts from 1:00 pm until 4:30 with a eulogy at 2:30 pm. Donations in her memory can be made to SHORE Community Services Inc. to benefit Residential Services
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019