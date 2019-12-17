|
Kathleen S. Sullivan, nee Hogin age 74, of Scottsdale, AZ and Elmhurst, IL; beloved wife of the late Dr. Richard K. Sullivan, D.D.S.; loving mother of Julie (James) Doherty and Bryan (April) Sullivan; proud grandmother of Fiona, Bridget, Keira, Mary, Joe, Caroline and Stephen; aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Kathleen and her late husband moved to Scottsdale, AZ over 20 years ago. She was an avid golfer and Bridge player and actively volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister for the sick and for the Meals on Wheels program. Memorial visitation at Visitation Church, 779 S. York Rd., Elmhurst from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated for The Hope Chest, 305 W. Hillgrove Ave. La Grange, IL 60525 (thehopechest.net) Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019