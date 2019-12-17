Home

Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Visitation Church
779 S. York Rd
Elmhurst, IL
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Visitation Church
Kathleen S. Sullivan Obituary
Kathleen S. Sullivan, nee Hogin age 74, of Scottsdale, AZ and Elmhurst, IL; beloved wife of the late Dr. Richard K. Sullivan, D.D.S.; loving mother of Julie (James) Doherty and Bryan (April) Sullivan; proud grandmother of Fiona, Bridget, Keira, Mary, Joe, Caroline and Stephen; aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Kathleen and her late husband moved to Scottsdale, AZ over 20 years ago. She was an avid golfer and Bridge player and actively volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister for the sick and for the Meals on Wheels program. Memorial visitation at Visitation Church, 779 S. York Rd., Elmhurst from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated for The Hope Chest, 305 W. Hillgrove Ave. La Grange, IL 60525 (thehopechest.net) Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
