Kathleen Scanlon Obituary
Kathleen Scanlon, nee McAndrew, Native of Bonniconlon, County Mayo, Ireland; Devoted wife of the late Patrick; Loving mother of Tom, Maureen (Tom) Hunt, Patrick (Beth), and the late Katherine; Proud grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of six; Preceded in death by her eight brothers and sisters; Visitation Thursday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th Street, Palos Hills; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to Sacred Heart Church would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
