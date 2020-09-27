1/
Kathleen Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee Keating). Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Schmidt, M.D. Loving mother of Michael (Maureen), David (Therese), Peter (Terri), Valerie Parson, Matthew M.D. (Bonnie), and Audrey (Tom) Annerino. Cherished grandmother of Jill (Kevin) Elmore, Christie (Ed) Lambrecht, Michael Jr., Meghan (Michael) Mays, Mary Kate, Madeline, Jacqueline, Chase, Lauren (Dan) Orban, Sam, Molly Rose, Joseph, Daniel, Caroline, Nathan, Natalie, Tommy, Nicolas, and Anthony. Proud great-grandmother of Olivia, Annabelle, Maxwell, Vivian, Everett, Genevieve, Dylan, Nellie, Luke, Noah, and Jack. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Tuesday 3 p.m. until time of Service 7:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private . Please leave a memory for the family on Kathleen's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or www.stjude.org/memorialgifts would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Service
07:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved