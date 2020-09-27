Kathleen Schmidt

(nee Keating). Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Schmidt, M.D. Loving mother of Michael (Maureen), David (Therese), Peter (Terri), Valerie Parson, Matthew M.D. (Bonnie), and Audrey (Tom) Annerino. Cherished grandmother of Jill (Kevin) Elmore, Christie (Ed) Lambrecht, Michael Jr., Meghan (Michael) Mays, Mary Kate, Madeline, Jacqueline, Chase, Lauren (Dan) Orban, Sam, Molly Rose, Joseph, Daniel, Caroline, Nathan, Natalie, Tommy, Nicolas, and Anthony. Proud great-grandmother of Olivia, Annabelle, Maxwell, Vivian, Everett, Genevieve, Dylan, Nellie, Luke, Noah, and Jack. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Tuesday 3 p.m. until time of Service 7:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private . Please leave a memory for the family on Kathleen's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or www.stjude.org/memorialgifts
would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878