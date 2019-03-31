Kathleen "Kay" Smith, nee Schut, age 82. Kay was a kind woman, an avid reader, a Cubs fan, and the maker of many wonderful desserts. She enjoyed music, walking, Jeopardy, and crossword puzzles. The daughter of the late Gerrit and Alma Schut, Kay grew up with her three brothers (two now deceased) and one sister, in Hudsonville, MI, where she once performed a bassoon solo in the high school band. After graduating from nursing school, she married Robert R. Smith (d. 2002) and moved to Chicago. They raised four children in suburban Oak Lawn: Craig (Cathy), Brian (Lori Koetters), Diane (Karen Chapin), and Scott (Blythe Hurley). None of Kay's children plays bassoon, nor do any of her five grandchildren, but it's never too late to learn something new, right? Her two great-grandchildren are still too young for it. Kay was a past member of Mt. Greenwood Reformed/Community Church and a local charity volunteer, and she worked at White Castle (where everyone called her Kathy) for many years. Memorial donations are encouraged to Animal Welfare League, 10305 SW Hwy, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415, where Kay gave towels and blankets found in her frequent garage-sale excursions, and where she adopted her late canine companion Charli (a very good dog). A feast to celebrate Kay's life will be held later in the year. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary