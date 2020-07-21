Kathleen Star Shinkle, July 18, 2020, daughter of Norbert and Nora Dugan. Loving wife of Derald James (DJ) Shinkle. Beloved mother of Ray Shinkle (Suzy), James Shinkle, and Honor Shearer (Brian). Stepmother to the late Lisa Patt (Stephan) and Monique Blair (Michael). Devoted grandmother of Patrick, Henry, Billy, McKenna, Mary, Charlie, Paris (Elizabeth), Ariel, Talia (Devon), and Zach. Loving Great Grandmother to Braden and Liam. Fond Aunt of many nieces and nephews and dear friend to many more. Visitation Thursday 10:00 am-11:00 am with the funeral following immediately after at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 1747 W. Lake Street, Wilmette, IL, 60091. (Due to current guidelines Face Masks and Social Distancing Required, attendance is limited 50 people at a time.).
If you are unable to attend, you can view the funeral via: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNfwP7Hbcj_i-pWTtA3D22w/feed
For info (847) 675-1990 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
.