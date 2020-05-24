Kathleen Stubenrauch
Kathleen "Kathy" Stubenrauch, age 76, died peacefully May 21, 2020 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Beloved sister of Peggy Kulis and cherished aunt of Michael (Marie) Kulis. Kathy was born in Chicago, the daughter of Raymond and Helen Stubenrauch. Kathy was a 1961 graduate of Alvernia High School and she attended Truman Junior College and Northwestern University. Kathy did various secretarial work. She worked for the Chicago Catholic Newspaper and for the U.S. Probation Office in the 1970's. She was secretary to coach Ray Meyer and the DePaul Athletic Dept. in the 1980's and 90's. Kathy and family enjoyed many basketball games at DePaul University. Kathy liked traveling, music, movies, dining out, and especially socializing with people. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Nazarethville appreciated. For info, please call Matz Funeral Home (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
