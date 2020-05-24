Kathleen "Kathy" Stubenrauch, age 76, died peacefully May 21, 2020 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Beloved sister of Peggy Kulis and cherished aunt of Michael (Marie) Kulis. Kathy was born in Chicago, the daughter of Raymond and Helen Stubenrauch. Kathy was a 1961 graduate of Alvernia High School and she attended Truman Junior College and Northwestern University. Kathy did various secretarial work. She worked for the Chicago Catholic Newspaper and for the U.S. Probation Office in the 1970's. She was secretary to coach Ray Meyer and the DePaul Athletic Dept. in the 1980's and 90's. Kathy and family enjoyed many basketball games at DePaul University. Kathy liked traveling, music, movies, dining out, and especially socializing with people. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Nazarethville appreciated. For info, please call Matz Funeral Home (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.