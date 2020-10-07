Kathleen "Kay" Subaitis, nee Shannon, 58 year resident of North Riverside, age 85 passed away on October 2, 2020. Loving mother of Rick, Cathy (Earl) Briggs and Dan (Judy); proud grandmother of Shannon Briggs and Danielle, Alexandra, Hannah and Cole Subaitis; preceded in death by her parents Francis R. and Florence Shannon; dear sister of the late Frank (Joyce) Shannon, Barbara O'Neill, Jean (Frank) Cupp, Peggy Shannon and Jim Shannon; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; former spouse of Richard W. Subaitis. Kay was an active Board Member of North Riverside Public Library and the Friends of the Library for many decades. Retired Administrative Assistant from District 97, Oak Park Public Schools. Alumni of Immaculate Conception High School, Elmhurst, Class of 1953. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday is Private at Mater Christi Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the North Riverside Public Library, 2400 DesPlaines Ave. or Mater Christi Church, 2431 10th Ave., North Riverside, IL 60546. Arrangements entrusted to the Original Kuratko Family - Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.