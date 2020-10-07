1/
Kathleen Subaitis
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen "Kay" Subaitis, nee Shannon, 58 year resident of North Riverside, age 85 passed away on October 2, 2020. Loving mother of Rick, Cathy (Earl) Briggs and Dan (Judy); proud grandmother of Shannon Briggs and Danielle, Alexandra, Hannah and Cole Subaitis; preceded in death by her parents Francis R. and Florence Shannon; dear sister of the late Frank (Joyce) Shannon, Barbara O'Neill, Jean (Frank) Cupp, Peggy Shannon and Jim Shannon; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; former spouse of Richard W. Subaitis. Kay was an active Board Member of North Riverside Public Library and the Friends of the Library for many decades. Retired Administrative Assistant from District 97, Oak Park Public Schools. Alumni of Immaculate Conception High School, Elmhurst, Class of 1953. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday is Private at Mater Christi Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the North Riverside Public Library, 2400 DesPlaines Ave. or Mater Christi Church, 2431 10th Ave., North Riverside, IL 60546. Arrangements entrusted to the Original Kuratko Family - Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 6, 2020
A great loss to the library and the community. When I joined the North Riverside Library Board of Trustees nine years ago, Kay was Vice President, and so kind...she gave me a lot of valuable background and generally helped me get up to speed. She truly loved the library and felt a special bond with those who shared her passion...especially library staff. I feel privileged to have known Kay and worked with her.
Greg Gordon
Friend
October 6, 2020
They through out the mold for admin assistants with Kay. We all strived to meet her high standards and unfailing grace. I worked with Kay for several years as a building a/a and could count on her to know the answer, know where to find it and to always guide me in the right direction. She was a good woman. My condolences to her family.
Susan Beach
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Kay was a treasure to Oak Park parents. She will not be forgotten for her many kindnesses and warmth. Sorry to lose you, Kay.
Joan Winstein
October 5, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 5, 2020
Our deepest and heart felt condolences to the entire family. Kay was an integral part of our family (a 2nd mom and additional grandmother) and very much loved by all of us. We will miss her and that beautiful smile. Fly High Sweet Angel.
John and Maryann Rago
Family
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved