Kathleen T. Szymanski, 76, of Brazil, Indiana, passed away on August 10, 2019 in Terre Haute, IN. Kathleen was born in Chicago to Thomas M. and Catherine C. (O'Malley) Harrington on December 11, 1942. Kathleen graduated from Chicago Visitation High School and married Alvin A. Szymanski on August 29, 1964. Kathleen worked at the Harris Trust & Savings Bank, Freightliner Corp., and First National Bank of Chicago. In August of 1979, Alvin and Kathleen relocated from Hickory Hills, IL to Brazil, IN to live within the tranquility and beauty of Parke County.
She loved to garden, read, care for the hummingbirds, birdwatch, spend time with her family, and eventually became a loyal Cubs fan. Kathleen had numerous friends around Parke County and Greencastle while employed, including Asbury Towers and Size Wise Fashions.
Kathleen is survived by her son James and wife Tracy, son Thomas and wife Patti, her sister Eileen Harrington Johnson, brother Thomas and wife Marilyn Harrington, and many loving nieces and nephews. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin and her sister Mary Anne Moore (Don) to their final resting place.
A Memorial Service for Kathleen will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St Patricia Catholic Church, 9050 S 86th Ave, Hickory Hills, IL 60457. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society in appreciation of her four-legged companion Daisy; pvchs.cfsites.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019