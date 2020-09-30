Beloved daughter of the late Coleman (Lettermullen, Galway) and the late Mary (Carna, Galway) Kelly; loving sister of Thomas, Mary Ellen (late John) Grealish and the late James; fond niece and cousin of many. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Benedict Church located at 2215 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. There is a limited number of mourners allowed at the funeral. The Kelly Family understands the hardships this Covid 19 causes everyone. If you can't make the services, send a card or sign the condolence list on the website. Interment All Saints Cemetery. A Facebook Live stream of services will be available at https://www.facebook.com/cooneyfuneralhome/
as well as at https://secure.funeralwebhosting.net/cey/obituary/Kathleen-Kelly
once services have concluded. For information please call 847-685-1002