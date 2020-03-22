Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Kathleen T. Lauterbach Obituary
Kathleen T. Lauterbach nee Donnelly. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Lisa (Terrence) Quinn. Cherished grandmother of William Quinn. Dear sister of Thomas (Cathy) Donnelly, Noreen Bennett, Mickey Smith, & the late Patrick (Marilyn) Donnelly, Maureen Gecas & William Donnelly. Fond aunt of many. Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
