Kathleen Takash

Kathleen ("Kay") Takash, age 82, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020. Kay is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Joseph Takash. She was a devoted mother to Terrence, Timothy, Joseph Takash, and Holly (Takash) Lopez. Kay worshiped her grandchildren, Brendan, Clare, Erin, Kerry, Willy, Maggie, Lily and Tony, and was a loving mother-in-law to Marichris, Sue, Sarah and Sebert. Daughter of her loving mother Helen Zahorik. Kay is the beloved sister of John, Robert and Edward Zahorik. Devoted to too many nieces and nephews to count, Aunt Kay will be missed by each of them. A lover of life, people and fun, Kay has way too many friends to count. Her laughter and love will be missed by all. Due to current health restrictions, a private ceremony will be held by immediate family. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Kay's life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.