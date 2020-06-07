Kathleen V. Greene
Kathleen "Kathy" V. Greene (nee Shepherd), 96, formerly of Streamwood passed away peacefully June 2, 2020. Kathy was the beloved wife of the late Robert R. Greene; loving mother of John, Elizabeth (Eric) Brown, Margaret (Tim) Saitta, the late Mary Greene,Thomas Greene and Florence Hultman; proud grandmother of Jeremy, Linda, Kevin,Christina, Nicole, Dakota, Eric, Timmy, Tommy, Mary and the late Aaron; dear great grandmother of Zachary, Michael, Reedy and Sadie; cherished sister of the late Robert Shepherd, George Shepherd and Florence Jones. Kathy was a proud WWII Marine Corps veteran and very active in her various military groups and efforts. She generously supported many charities and was a devout Catholic. A memorial service will be held for Kathy at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Illinois Right To Life https://illinoisrighttolife.org/donate-irl/ Honor Flight www.honorflight.org or American Cancer Society www.cancer.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. For information (630)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
