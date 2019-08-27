Home

Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Committal
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Rosehill Cemetery (please use Ravenswood gate entrance)
5800 North Ravenswood Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Kathleen W. Markiewicz

Kathleen W. Markiewicz Obituary
Kathleen W. Markiewicz, age 76, passed away on August 20, 2019 at Illinois Masonic Hospital of Chicago after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late John Markiewicz. Friends and family will meet August 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Rosehill Cemetery (please use Ravenswood gate entrance), 5800 North Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, Illinois for a Committal Service and Burial at 12:00 p.m. (Noon). For further information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019
