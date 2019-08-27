|
Kathleen W. Markiewicz, age 76, passed away on August 20, 2019 at Illinois Masonic Hospital of Chicago after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late John Markiewicz. Friends and family will meet August 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Rosehill Cemetery (please use Ravenswood gate entrance), 5800 North Ravenswood Avenue, Chicago, Illinois for a Committal Service and Burial at 12:00 p.m. (Noon). For further information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019