Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Williams Obituary
Kathleen "K" Williams age 91, late of Beverly, passed away January 19, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Lola (nee Adams). Dear sister of the late Colette Wister, George (Mae) Williams and Sylvia (Byron) DeHaan. She was a loving aunt of 7, grand-aunt and great-grand aunt of many as well as a good friend and neighbor. "K" was a lifetime member of SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, a founding member of the Beverly Book Club, and a member of Ridge C.C. Visitation Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12 Noon at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. "May her Memory be eternal". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to STs. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 11025 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60464. Info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -