|
|
Kathleen "K" Williams age 91, late of Beverly, passed away January 19, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Lola (nee Adams). Dear sister of the late Colette Wister, George (Mae) Williams and Sylvia (Byron) DeHaan. She was a loving aunt of 7, grand-aunt and great-grand aunt of many as well as a good friend and neighbor. "K" was a lifetime member of SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, a founding member of the Beverly Book Club, and a member of Ridge C.C. Visitation Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12 Noon at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. "May her Memory be eternal". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to STs. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 11025 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60464. Info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020