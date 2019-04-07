Home

Kathleen Zika Obituary
Kathleen M. Zika nee Sheldon, 88 of Lyons, beloved wife of the late Frank J.; loving mother of Nicholas F. ( late Patricia) and Richard (Janet); dearest grandmother of Rebecca (Jason) Boston, Nicholas, James (Pamela) and Joseph Zika; dear great-grandmother of Julian, Owen and Corinne.Visitation Thursday, April 11, 2019, 8:00 a.m. till time of services at 10:00 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside to St. Hugh Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Community Mausoleum. Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
