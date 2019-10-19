|
|
Kathryn A. Cumbo (nee Fyke), age 81, of Oak Forest, passed away October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Sam A. Cumbo for 63 years. Loving mother of Mariann (Lou) Curalli, Roseann (Daniel) Misheck and the late Sam J. Cumbo. Cherished grandmother of Louie, Gina, Manon, Madison, Matthew, Daniel, Steven, Sydney and the late Christian. Dear sister of James (Joann) Fyke, Loretta (Rick) Wojtowicz, Mary Jane (Don) Bohnert and the late Patricia Phillips. Fond mother-in-law of Kathryn L. Cumbo-Hirst and fond sister-in-law of Larry Phillips. A special thank you to Kathryn's caregivers: Cathy, Kim and Donna.
Funeral Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest to St. Damian Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Kathryn's name may be made to Palos Hospice, 15295 127th Street, Lemont, IL 60439. For information: 708-687-2990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 19, 2019