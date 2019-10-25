Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Chicago, IL
Kathryn A. Houlihan

Kathryn A. Houlihan Obituary
Kathryn A. Houlihan nee Finn. Beloved wife of Paul Houlihan. Loving mother of Kim Rooney & Lynn (Ryan) Harrington. Cherished grandmother of Kevin, Danny (fiancé Rose) & Shannon Rooney & Kathryn, Jack & Elizabeth Harrington. Dear sister of Lois (Bob) Stump & the late Thomas Finn, Donald (Doreen) Finn & Joan Finn. Proud aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Christ the King Church, Chicago, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019
