Kathryn A. Swiec
Kathryn A. Swiec, nee Marron. Nov. 16, 2020. Age 81. Of Lemont, formerly of Oak Lawn, IL. Devoted wife of Raymond Swiec. Loving mother of Kathryn (Lance) Petzold, Steve (Sarah) Swiec, late Michael (Peggy) Swiec, late Kenneth Swiec, Dennis (Dawn) Swiec, Diane (Adam) Gronski, and Jillann (Paul) Otterbacher. Cherished grandmother of twelve. Beloved sister of James(Loretta) Marron, late William (Bonnie) Marron, Jean (Richard) Kelly, Richard (Harriet) Marron, and Robert (Sue) Marron. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private family visitation was held Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Funeral services were Thursday 9:30 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, to St. Patrick Church, Lemont, IL., for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings in Kathryn's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, Chicago, IL., and will be deeply appreciated. 800-994-7600 or petkusfuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
NOV
19
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Funeral services provided by
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 17, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Kay Swiec.

May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
