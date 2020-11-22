Kathryn A. Swiec, nee Marron. Nov. 16, 2020. Age 81. Of Lemont, formerly of Oak Lawn, IL. Devoted wife of Raymond Swiec. Loving mother of Kathryn (Lance) Petzold, Steve (Sarah) Swiec, late Michael (Peggy) Swiec, late Kenneth Swiec, Dennis (Dawn) Swiec, Diane (Adam) Gronski, and Jillann (Paul) Otterbacher. Cherished grandmother of twelve. Beloved sister of James(Loretta) Marron, late William (Bonnie) Marron, Jean (Richard) Kelly, Richard (Harriet) Marron, and Robert (Sue) Marron. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private family visitation was held Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Funeral services were Thursday 9:30 A.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, to St. Patrick Church, Lemont, IL., for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings in Kathryn's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
, Chicago, IL., and will be deeply appreciated. 800-994-7600 or petkusfuneralhomes.com