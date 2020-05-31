Kathryn A. Titzer
Kathryn A. Titzer, age 55, of LaGrange Park; beloved daughter of Anne & the late Jerome Titzer; dear sister of John (Diana) Titzer; proud aunt of Megan, Katelyn, & Emily Titzer; great-aunt of Caleb Strohl; friend to many. A private burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery with Kathy's immediate family. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
