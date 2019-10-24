Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Kathryn Anderson Quinlan


1925 - 2019
Kathryn Anderson Quinlan Obituary
Kathryn Anderson Quinlan, 94, of Northbrook, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Katie was born March 28, 1925 in Moline, Illinois to Hjamlar Alfred and Selma (Johnson) Anderson. She graduated from Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois in 1948. Katie moved to Chicago shortly after graduation and remained in the Chicago area the rest of her life. She worked at a variety of jobs until her retirement. Katie married Louis R. Quinlan in March, 1976 in Chicago, Illinois. She enjoyed traveling and after marriage, she loved being a wife and grandmother. Katie is survived by Lou's children Kathleen Quinlan (Brian Huggins) of Peoria, Illinois and Anne Quinlan of Northbrook, Illinois and 6 grandchildren. Services and interment will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
