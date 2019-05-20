|
Kathryn Ann Ebert (nee: Kemp), age 65, at rest May 18, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife of Louis A. Ebert, Sr. for 42 years. Loving mother of Kathryn Ann (Joseph R.) Julian and Louis A. (Fiancee Bridget Szeluga) and Evan CK Ebert. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn Ann & Ruth Elizabeth Julian. Dear sister of Alexander Kemp, Jr. (Barb), David Kemp (Terry), and Karen (Michael) Usis. Kathryn Ann enjoyed her gardens, spending summers at her lakehouse, reading, being a grandmother to her two granddaughters and loved her children and family fully and unconditionally. Kathryn Ann was preceded in death by her parents Alexander J. Kemp, Sr. and Kathryn Ann Kemp (Watkins). Visitation will be Monday May 20th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, IL 60527. Funeral Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to Juvenile Type I Diabetes Foundation (JDFR) 26 Broadway, 14th Fl. New York, NY 10004 or 1-800- 533-CURE would be appreciated. For funeral info 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019