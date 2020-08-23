1/1
Kathryn B. Lupi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn B. "Kay" Lupi, age 80, of Wheaton, IL died peacefully from heart disease on August 15, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Frank and their four children: Janenne (Tim) Taylor, Frank Jr. (Patty) Lupi, Theresa (Chris) Pfotenhauer and Diane Lupi; their thirteen grandchildren: Jackie (Johnny) Moore, John and Joe Wirth; Alexa and Hannah Lupi; Angela, Alyssa, Andie, Keith and Kevin Pfotenhauer; Haley, Alison and Emily Lupi; her great grandchild, Eli Moore; her older brother Richard, and numerous nephews and nieces. Kay was born in Oak Park, IL on October 2, 1939 to Walter and Kathryn C. Buescher. She graduated from St. Giles Grammar School, Trinity High School and the University of Illinois. Kay was an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling, and loved family gatherings at the beach. She was a fan of all sports, especially football, college basketball, and the Chicago Cubs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it was her wish donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 0N150 Winfield Rd., Winfield, IL 60190.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved