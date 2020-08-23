Kathryn B. "Kay" Lupi, age 80, of Wheaton, IL died peacefully from heart disease on August 15, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Frank and their four children: Janenne (Tim) Taylor, Frank Jr. (Patty) Lupi, Theresa (Chris) Pfotenhauer and Diane Lupi; their thirteen grandchildren: Jackie (Johnny) Moore, John and Joe Wirth; Alexa and Hannah Lupi; Angela, Alyssa, Andie, Keith and Kevin Pfotenhauer; Haley, Alison and Emily Lupi; her great grandchild, Eli Moore; her older brother Richard, and numerous nephews and nieces. Kay was born in Oak Park, IL on October 2, 1939 to Walter and Kathryn C. Buescher. She graduated from St. Giles Grammar School, Trinity High School and the University of Illinois. Kay was an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling, and loved family gatherings at the beach. She was a fan of all sports, especially football, college basketball, and the Chicago Cubs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it was her wish donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 0N150 Winfield Rd., Winfield, IL 60190.





