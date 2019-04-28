Home

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
View Map
Resources
Kathryn "Kitty" Bishop (nee Mc Namara). Beloved wife of the late Gerald N. Bishop for 51 years. Loving mother of Colleen (Thomas) Wronski, Brian (Tammy Eich) and Patrick (Danielle) Bishop. Loving Nonnie and Grandma of James, Michael, Vincent and Elizabeth Wronski, Brooklyn and London Bishop. Dear Sister of the late Michael and John Mc Namara and Mary Perry. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Private. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook atwww.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
