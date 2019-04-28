|
Kathryn "Kitty" Bishop (nee Mc Namara). Beloved wife of the late Gerald N. Bishop for 51 years. Loving mother of Colleen (Thomas) Wronski, Brian (Tammy Eich) and Patrick (Danielle) Bishop. Loving Nonnie and Grandma of James, Michael, Vincent and Elizabeth Wronski, Brooklyn and London Bishop. Dear Sister of the late Michael and John Mc Namara and Mary Perry. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Private. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook atwww.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019