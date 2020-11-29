1/
Kathryn C. Beckman
Kathryn C. Beckman, nee Kohn, 97, of Milwaukee, Wi, formerly of Morton Grove, IL, November 22, 2020. Wife of the late Wallace J. Loving mother of Stephen (Karen), Kenneth (Marilyn), Richard (Cynthia), and Michael Beckman. Grandmother of Sarah (Jason) Lefton, Zachary (Carolyn), Joseph, and Samuel Beckman, and Mary Elizabeth Bultemeier. Great grandmother of Judah, Marigold, Poppy, and Sydney. Fond sister of Lillian Goldberg, and the late David Kohn. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation of Milwaukee. Info 847-256-5700



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
