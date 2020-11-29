Kathryn C. Beckman, nee Kohn, 97, of Milwaukee, Wi, formerly of Morton Grove, IL, November 22, 2020. Wife of the late Wallace J. Loving mother of Stephen (Karen), Kenneth (Marilyn), Richard (Cynthia), and Michael Beckman. Grandmother of Sarah (Jason) Lefton, Zachary (Carolyn), Joseph, and Samuel Beckman, and Mary Elizabeth Bultemeier. Great grandmother of Judah, Marigold, Poppy, and Sydney. Fond sister of Lillian Goldberg, and the late David Kohn. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation of Milwaukee. Info 847-256-5700