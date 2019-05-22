Kathryn C. Gramse, nee Steggert. Age 86 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Fred for 60 years. Proud mother of Fred, Jr., Linda (Eduardo) Parajon and Patrice (Andrew) Bonk. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, David, and Patricia Parajon, Mick Gramse, Zachary Bonk, Meredith Johnson, Alex Bonk and Kimberly Gramse. Proud great-grandmother of Lillian Parajon, Charlotte Gramse and Jacob Johnson. Born in Chicago, Kathryn was taught by her parents, Bertram and Mercedes Steggert, to find beauty in art, music, literature and most of all in the loving Lord. She enjoyed 21 years helping people in real estate most recently on the North Shore before retiring in 2000. She volunteered as a third grade catechist and sang in the church choir at St. Paul of the Cross Parish for 10+ years. She also volunteered her time at Rainbow Hospice. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 10-11:45 am at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Mass will follow at 12 noon in St. Paul of the Cross Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rainbow Hospice, www.rainbowhospice.org, appreciated. Info., www.ryan-parke.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary