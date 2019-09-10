Home

Kathryn Dandurand


1955 - 2019
Kathryn Dandurand Obituary
Kathryn Dandurand, 64-year-old resident of Grandin, MO departed this life September 8, 2019 in Poplar Bluff, MO. Ms. Dandurand was born March 20, 1955 in Chicago, IL. Kathryn was an artist, chef, mom, and teacher. She enjoyed ceramics, sewing, cooking, animals, and nature. She was a friend and mother to many, many people.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Dandurand, and one daughter Rose Pleines Zych.

Surviving are one daughter, Fran Pleines of Skokie, IL; her mother Elizabeth Dandurand of Grandin, MO; and a Great-Niece Savannah Morrison of Eugene, OR.

A memorial service will be planned in Chicago, IL at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019
