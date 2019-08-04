Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kathryn E. Callahan Obituary
Kathryn E. Callahan, age 73, of Berwyn, beloved wife of Daniel F. O'Connor Jr., and loving mother of Daniel F. O'Connor III, died on July 6, 2019, after a long illness. Predeceased by her parents, Kathryn Beckerley Callahan and John M. Callahan, Sr. and brother John M. Callahan, Jr. Survived by siblings Ginny Callahan, Diane (Frank) Mastny, Marianne Callahan (Dan Baldwin), and Robert (Sharon) Callahan, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 from 1PM to 4PM.

Please email [email protected] for information and directions.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
