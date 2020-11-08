1/1
Kathryn E. Zenger
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Funeral Mass for Kathryn E. Zenger, 75, of Palatine, will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness, IL. Family and Friends will meet directly at the church for a mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Kathryn was born on October 2, 1945 to Robert and Helen Boland. She passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Kathryn was the beloved wife of Dean Zenger for 45 years. She is also survived by her step-sister, Deborah (Thomas) Barnes; her sister-in law, Phyllis Boland, and brother-in-law, Jim Murdoch. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Boland and her sister, Betsy Murdoch. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Church or American Heart Association - heart.org. Arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. 847-358-7411



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved