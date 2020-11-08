A Funeral Mass for Kathryn E. Zenger, 75, of Palatine, will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness, IL. Family and Friends will meet directly at the church for a mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Kathryn was born on October 2, 1945 to Robert and Helen Boland. She passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Kathryn was the beloved wife of Dean Zenger for 45 years. She is also survived by her step-sister, Deborah (Thomas) Barnes; her sister-in law, Phyllis Boland, and brother-in-law, Jim Murdoch. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Boland and her sister, Betsy Murdoch. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Church or American Heart Association
- heart.org
. Arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. 847-358-7411