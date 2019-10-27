|
|
Kathryn Foster Miller passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 in her home in Chicago, Illinois. She was 90 years old. Beloved wife of the late Edward John Miller; beloved mother of Emily Miller Friend and Timothy Foster Miller; adored grandmother of Nicole, Julia and Caroline Friend; special mother in law of Alexander Friend; and dearest cousin of Martha Gearhart and Suzanne Boren. Kathryn was born in Washington Court House, Ohio and was a graduate of Stephens College and the Tobe-Coburn School of Fashion Design & Merchandising in New York City. She loved her days spent in Manhattan but her career took her to Chicago where she was a buyer of women's designer fashion apparel at Marshall Field & Co.'s 28 Shop. Volunteering was of great importance to her which included serving on the Women's Board of the University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation, Beverly Farm Foundation and the Musicians Club of Women. She loved the arts and was a longtime subscriber to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and a Sustaining Member of the Art Institute. Gourmet dining and discovering new cuisines was a passion as well as being an avid traveler who particularly enjoyed visiting Europe's major cities with her friends and family. Kathryn was known and admired for her innate sense of style and a welcoming smile. Her deep kindness to all and passion for life will be sorely missed by her family and by her wonderful friends at The Clare. A memorial service celebrating Kathryn will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, Michigan Avenue at Delaware Place, Chicago. Private family burial, Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL 62035, will be much appreciated. Please visit KATHRYN FOSTER MILLER BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPELS-Chicago, 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019