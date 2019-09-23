|
Kathryn Derrick, 67, of Northbrook died on September 21 after four years of treatments for ovarian cancer. Kathy was born December 25, 1951 in Logan, WV to Donald and Edith Derrick. She met her husband, Edwin Fraley, in 1970 at University of Wisconsin and they were wed in 1975. Kathy was a speech language pathologist who retired after 35 of teaching at Lake Bluff School District 65 and the North Suburban Special Education District. Kathy was thankful for the support of friends and medical personnel during her illness. She is survived by her husband Ed, son Todd (Ashley), grandson William, and sister Becky. A memorial service and reception will be held at the North Shore Unitarian Church in Bannockburn on October 5 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Careers Industries (Racine, WI) or Heartland Animal Shelter (Northbrook).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019