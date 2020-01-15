Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
For more information about
KATHRYN HEDBORN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN HEDBORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN "KAY" HEDBORN


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHRYN "KAY" HEDBORN Obituary
KATHRYN "KAY" HEDBORN age 99 of Downers Grove, IL. Beloved wife of the late Edward (1979); loving mother of Edward (Linda) Hedborn, the late Donna (Gary) Schechter, Linnea Hedborn and Mark (Sarah) Hedborn; devoted grandmother of Edward, Joseph, Rebecca, William and Livia; Cherished great-grandmother of Aubrey and Jolene also numerous nieces and nephews. She was a "Founding Mother" and first female board member of Christ Lutheran Church of Clarendon Hills, IL where memorials in her memory would be appreciated. Kathryn was a nurse's aide during WW II, an avid golfer and was passionate about Morton Arboretum. Formerly employed with Underwriters Laboratories and Sears. Visitation will be Friday Jan. 17, 2020 from 3-9PM Service 7PM at Toon Funeral Home 4920 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Private Family Interment. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHRYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -