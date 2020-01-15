|
KATHRYN "KAY" HEDBORN age 99 of Downers Grove, IL. Beloved wife of the late Edward (1979); loving mother of Edward (Linda) Hedborn, the late Donna (Gary) Schechter, Linnea Hedborn and Mark (Sarah) Hedborn; devoted grandmother of Edward, Joseph, Rebecca, William and Livia; Cherished great-grandmother of Aubrey and Jolene also numerous nieces and nephews. She was a "Founding Mother" and first female board member of Christ Lutheran Church of Clarendon Hills, IL where memorials in her memory would be appreciated. Kathryn was a nurse's aide during WW II, an avid golfer and was passionate about Morton Arboretum. Formerly employed with Underwriters Laboratories and Sears. Visitation will be Friday Jan. 17, 2020 from 3-9PM Service 7PM at Toon Funeral Home 4920 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Private Family Interment. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020