Kathryn Jane Vesely nee Smith, 86, of Berkeley, IL. Loving daughter of the late Francis and Jennie Smith. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Vesely. Loving mother of Michael (Mary Crews), Steven and the late Joseph (Kathy) Veseley. Cherished grandmother of Allison (Andrew) Folkerts and Erin (Anthony) Spirovski. Loving great grandmother of Elsie and Jack Folkerts and Mila Spirovski. Fond sister of Geraldine (the late Eric) Teshner, the late Grace (George) Castady and John (Louise) Smith. Loving Aunt of Many nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was an avid reader and crafter. She was a great fan of all the Chicago Sports teams. Kathryn loved life, her family and her friends with all heart.
Visitation Friday September 6, 2019 at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave. Villa Park, IL. 60181 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday September 7, 2019 Beginning at St. Alexander Church 300 S. Cornell Ave. Villa Park, IL. From 9:15 a.m. until time of Mass 10:15 a.m. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside IL. For more info 1-630-832-4161or www.steuerlefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019