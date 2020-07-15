Kay completed her extraordinary life journey on July 9th at the age of 95. She was born in Chicago on January 30th, 1925 to Emil and Francis Thomas. She lived there until her marriage to Arthur Dickholtz then becoming a lifelong resident of Niles, IL. Kay lived a wonderful and filling life as a business owner (Flash Cab), professional opera singer, world traveler, and benefactor to many charities and secular endeavors. She was a faithful Christian as a member and supporter of St. Mary of the Woods Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Dickholtz, her parents Emil and Francis Thomas, and her step-son Arthur Michael Dickholtz.
She will be missed by her three granddaughters (Kati, Kristen & Corrine), nephew Michael Thomas (Deanna) and their children Gabriella and Michael Jr. She will be missed deeply by her cousin and lifelong friend Phyllis Hellman (Robert) and their son Robert Hellman Jr. (Kelley). Her niece, Anne Marie Staff, who selflessly provided medical direction in Kay's time of need, and her dear friends who added color to her life, Joe Kelly, Jean Churchman, the late Collette Dieschberg and the late Marion Staff.
The family would like to thank her caregivers Ewa Bielanski, Teresa Kolano, Ela Murjas, Joanna Wilopolski, Maryla Wolagiewicz who gave her the gift of independent living through wonderful loving care in her home. And a special thank you to the staff at Advocate Hospice Care for their help in the last few years.
Kay's visitation will be Monday, July 20th at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago from 8:30 AM until 10:00 AM. Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Woods Church, Chicago beginning at 10:30 AM. A family only Interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, Kay formally requests a small donation to either the Alzheimer's Foundation or PAWS Chicago. In this difficult time, face masks will be required at all venues. For funeral information, 773-736-3833 or visit Kay's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com